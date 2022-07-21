Don't Worry Darling Movie Trailer

Don't Worry Darling Movie Trailer - Plot synopsis: Alice (Florence Pugh) and Jack (Harry Styles) are lucky to be living in the idealized community of Victory, the experimental company town housing the men who work for the top-secret Victory Project and their families.

The 1950s societal optimism espoused by their CEO, Frank (Chris Pine) -- equal parts corporate visionary and motivational life coach -- anchors every aspect of daily life in the tight-knit desert utopia.

While the husbands spend every day inside the Victory Project Headquarters, working on the "development of progressive materials," their wives -- including Frank's elegant partner, Shelley (Gemma Chan) -- get to spend their time enjoying the beauty, luxury, and debauchery of their community.

Life is perfect, with every resident's needs met by the company.

All they ask in return is discretion and unquestioning commitment to the Victory cause.

But when cracks in their idyllic life begin to appear, exposing flashes of something much more sinister lurking beneath the attractive façade, Alice can't help questioning exactly what they're doing in Victory, and why.

Just how much is Alice willing to lose to expose what's really going on in this paradise?

Directed by Olivia Wilde starring Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde, Chris Pine, KiKi Layne, Gemma Chan, Nick Kroll, Sydney Chandler, Kate Berlant, Asif Ali, Douglas Smith, Timothy Simons, Ari'el Stachel release date September 23, 2022 (in theaters)