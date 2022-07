Burial Movie (2022) - Tom Felton, Charlotte Vega, Harriet Walter, Bill Milner

Burial Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: In the last days of WWII, a band of Allied soldiers trafficking Hitler's remains out of Germany are ambushed by Nazi Wehrwolf fighters.

Directed by Ben Parker starring Tom Felton, Charlotte Vega, Harriet Walter, Bill Milner release date September 2, 2022 (in theaters and on VOD)