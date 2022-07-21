Dungeons & Dragons Honor Among Thieves Movie

Dungeons & Dragons Honor Among Thieves Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure.

Directed by Jonathan Goldstein, John Francis Daley starring Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Justice Smith, Rege-Jean Page, Sophia Lillis, Chloe Coleman, Hugh Grant release date March 3, 2023 (in theaters)