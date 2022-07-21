BREAKING Movie

BREAKING Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: When Marine Veteran Brian Brown-Easley is denied support from Veterans Affairs, financially desperate and running out of options, he takes a bank and several of its employees' hostage, setting the stage for a tense confrontation with the police.

Based on the true story.

Directed by Abi Damaris Corbin starring John Boyega, Michael K.

Williams, Nicole Beharie, Connie Britton, Robb Derringer, Selenis Leyva, Jeffrey Donovan, Olivia Washington, London Covington, Kim D'Armond release date August 26, 2022 (in theaters)