They/Them Movie

They/Them Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: When a group of LGBTQ+ campers arrives at Whistler Camp -- a conversion camp run by Owen Whistler (Kevin Bacon) -- they are promised a "new sense of freedom" by the end of the week.

But as the counselors attempt to psychologically break down each of the campers, a mysterious killer starts claiming victims, and they must reclaim their power if they're going to survive the horrors of the camp.

Directed by John Logan starring Kevin Bacon, Carrie Preston, Anna Chlumsky, Theo Germaine, Quei Tann, Anna Lore, Monique Kim, Darwin del Fabro, Cooper Koch, Austin Crute release date August 5, 2022 (on Peacock)