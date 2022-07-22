Fort Bend ISD School Board Meeting & Updates/Warnings

Fort Bend ISD school board meeting is happening this coming Monday, July 25th at 16431 Lexington Blvd, Sugar Land, TX 77479.

Our very own David Hamilton, who won the race for position 7 in a very tight race.

Also covered are the tired propaganda of turning off our AC and power to save the stressed out power grid.....while the government keeps pushing electric cars!

Also be ready to resist when the Liberal World Order tries curbing U.S. farming output like they've already been doing in the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Poland, and probably other countries too.