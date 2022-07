Good Trouble S04E13 A Penny With a Hole In It

Good Trouble 4x13 "A Penny With a Hole In It" Season 4 Episode 13 Promo Trailer HD - The FCG try to hire Zelda as a brand influencer.

Malika and Tracey work together on the Women’s Shelter.

Joaquin discovers that Jenna may be in a cult.

Alice feels like she is behind in her career.

Gael struggles with forgiving Isabella.