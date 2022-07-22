The new Lexus RZ Design story

The new Lexus RZ 450e stands out on the road with its striking design.

Thanks to the design concept "seamless E-motion", the premium electric vehicle, which was inspired by the appearance of a sprinting cheetah, expresses a dynamic that is characteristic of the smooth yet powerful acceleration of an electric drive.

However, progressive design alone would also involve a certain risk.

Not all SUV drivers want a distinctive, extraordinary vehicle.

Also, some buyers need time to get used to new design directions.

But where designers dare to do something, people are very often on their side.

And by adopting the brand's "Next Chapter" design, the new Lexus RZ also reflects the kind of automotive future the brand aspires to.

A future in which electric drives increase the performance of the vehicle, offer driving pleasure and provide more comfort on board.