Ford EV Battery Animation

Building on strong demand for its new EVs, Ford today announced a series of initiatives for sourcing battery capacity and raw materials that light a clear path to reach its targeted annual run rate of 600,000 electric vehicles by late 2023 and more than 2 million by the end of 2026.

The company detailed its global vehicle portfolio plans supporting these production goals as part of its Ford+ plan.

Ford expects a compound annual growth rate for EVs to exceed 90% through 2026, more than double the forecasted global industry growth.