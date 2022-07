'This is So AWKWARD!': Hilarious Kids Leave Liz Truss Speechless

Liz Truss kicked off her Tory leadership bid at Peterborough charity Little Miracles, which supports disabled children.

But the Foreign Secretary got more than she bargained for as she hosted a Q&A with some of the kids.

Report by Chanda.

