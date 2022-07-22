Woke News Really Going Broke? James Lindsay, Libby Emmons, Elisha Krauss | ROUNDTABLE | Rubin Report

Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” talks to James Lindsay, Libby Emmons, and Elisha Krauss about the collapsing of woke media; Vice News struggling to find buyer as it’s valuation gets slashed; MSNBC announcing Alex Wagner as Rachel Maddow’s replacement; NYC Mayor Eric Adams being shocked by the cost of illegal immigration as his city’s resources get stretched to deal with a flood of undocumented immigrants; former Olympian Kim Glass pleading for something to be done about Los Angeles crime after she was brutally attacked in broad daylight by a repeat offender; Joe Biden implying that all Latinx people are illegal immigrants and wary of getting the COVID vaccine for fears of being deported; and CNN host Jake Tapper expressing shock at how low Joe Biden’s approval ratings have gotten as inflation continues to turn Democratic voters against him.