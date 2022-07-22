Jan. 6 Panel Reveals Evidence of Trump's Refusal to Stop Assault on Capitol

Jan.

6 Panel Reveals Evidence , of Trump's Refusal , to Stop Assault on Capitol.

The televised committee hearing on July 21 focused on former President Donald Trump's inaction during the Jan.

6 attack on the Capitol carried out by his supporters.

IL Republican Rep.

Adam Kinzinger offered a succinct summation of the committee's findings.

President Trump did not fail to act during the 187 minutes between leaving the Ellipse and telling the mob to go home.

, Rep.

Adam Kinzinger, (R-IL), via 'The New York Times'.

He chose not to act, Rep.

Adam Kinzinger, (R-IL), via 'The New York Times'.

Several high-ranking military and former White House officials described their reactions to Trump's purposeful inaction.

You’re the commander in chief.

You’ve got an assault going on on the Capitol of the United States of America, and there’s nothing?, Gen.

Mark A.

Milley, Jan.

6 Hearing Testimony, via 'The New York Times'.

No call?

Nothing?

Zero?, Gen.

Mark A.

Milley, Jan.

6 Hearing Testimony, via 'The New York Times'.

One former White House official described how calls from the Pentagon to coordinate a response to the attack were unanswered because of Trump's inaction.

Mr. Herschmann turned to Mr. Cipollone and said, 'The president didn’t want anything done.', Anonymous White House Official, Jan.

6 Hearing Testimony, via 'The New York Times'.

A former press aide described why she resigned following Trump's post-attack tweets that condemned former Vice President Mike Pence and not the violence of Jan.

6.

I think that in that moment, for him to tweet out the message about Mike Pence, it was him pouring gasoline on the fire and making it much worse, Sarah Matthews, Former White House Press Aide, Jan.

6 Hearing Testimony, via 'The New York Times'.

While the committee will not hold another public hearing until September, members stated that its work is ongoing.

The investigation is still ongoing, if not maybe accelerating.

We’re gaining so much new information, Rep.

Elaine Luria, (D-V), via 'The New York Times'