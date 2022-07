Biden Unveils Insane Climate Plan, Remembering Dr. Patrick Michaels

Democrats failed to pass sweeping legislation remaking America under the guise of a climate emergency.

Thus, they turned to Joe Biden to enact a swath of executive orders to force their desires on all Americans.

Biden did not declare a climate emergency, but did vow to do everything he can using executive orders and the power of the executive branch to advance his alarmist agenda.