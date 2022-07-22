Brilliant Auroras Expected as Huge Solar Storms Hit Earth

According to the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC), two geomagnetic storms are expected on July 22 and 23.

Geomagnetic storms can cause major disturbances to Earth's magnetic field.

They are often the result of coronal mass ejections (CMEs), clouds of charged particles that are shot out from the sun.

'Newsweek' reports that geomagnetic storms vary in strength, which determines how they affect the Earth.

The expected geomagnetic storm on July 22 is likely to register the lowest on the SWPC's scale, which rates storms from G1 to G5.

The expected July 23 storm is predicted to be a stronger G2-level storm.

These storms can potentially impact the power grid, satellites in low Earth orbit and radio signals.

Additionally, the storms have the potential to cause auroras, also referred to as northern lights, at lower latitudes than usual.

According to the SWPC, auroras could be seen in states including New York, Wisconsin and Washington