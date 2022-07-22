Pat Benatar Will No Longer Sing ‘Hit Me With Your Best Shot’ Because of Gun Violence

'Page Six' reports singer Pat Benatar says she will no longer perform her hit 1980 song, "Hit Me With Your Best Shot.".

Benatar says in the wake of the onslaught of mass shootings in the United States.

She has stopped performing the song in "protest" of gun violence.

2022 has seen mass shootings regularly occurring in the United States.

Such as those in Uvalde, Texas, Buffalo, New York, and recently in Highland Park, Illinois.

We’re not doing "Hit Me With Your Best Shot" and fans are having a heart attack.

, Pat Benatar, in interview with 'USA Today,' via 'Page Six'.

And I’m like, I’m sorry, in deference to the victims of the families of these mass shootings, I’m not singing it.

Benatar told fans that want to hear "Hit Me With Your Best Shot" to "go home and listen to it.".

I can’t say those words out loud with a smile on my face, I just can’t.

I’m not going to go on stage and soapbox — I go to my legislators.

That’s my small contribution to protesting.

I’m not going to sing it.

Tough.

