CA Gov. Newsom Signs Bill Allowing Victims of Gun Violence to Sue Manufacturers

Gavin Newsom signed the legislation on July 22.

Under the bill, CA residents who successfully sue gun makers as victims of gun violence... ... would receive a minimum monetary award of $10,000.

Newsom went public with the idea for the bill in Dec.

2021 after the Supreme Court ruled that private citizens of TX could sue abortion providers.

While the Supreme Court rolls back reasonable gun safety measures, California continues adding new ways to protect the lives of our kids, CA Governor Gavin Newsom, via Axios.

California will use every tool at its disposal to save lives, especially in the face of an increasingly extreme Supreme Court, CA Governor Gavin Newsom, via Axios.

I assure you, this is not where we end, CA Governor Gavin Newsom, via 'The New York Times'.

It’s time to put them on the defense.

We’re sick and tired of being on the defense in this movement, CA Governor Gavin Newsom, via 'The New York Times'.

State lawmakers in CA who supported the bill explained its purpose after Newsom signed it.

No one is saying you can’t have a gun, Bob Hertzberg, CA State Senator, via 'The New York Times'.

We’re just saying there’s no constitutional right to an AR-15, a .50-caliber machine gun or a ghost gun with the serial number filed off, Bob Hertzberg, CA State Senator, via 'The New York Times'.

Newsom's successful progressive stance has led many to suggest the he's a strong contender for the Democratic White House ticket.

I think he realizes that Democrats are hungry for a hero, Dr. Kim Nadler, Cal State, via 'The New York Times'.

The CA governor has consistently denied interest in running for president