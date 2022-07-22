Former Trump Adviser Steve Bannon Found Guilty on Two Contempt of Congress Charges

On July 22, a federal jury convicted former Trump political adviser Steve Bannon of two counts of criminal contempt of Congress.

NPR reports that the charges stem from Bannon intentionally defying a subpoena related to the January 6, 2021, assault on the United States Capitol.

The trial featured testimony from just two government witnesses.

The defendant chose allegiance to Donald Trump over compliance with the law, Molly Gaston, Assistant U.S. Attorney, via NPR.

Bannon reportedly offered no defense in the case.

On October 8, Bannon broadcast his defiance on the social media site Gettr, posting that he would "NOT comply" with lawmakers.

NPR reports that Bannon failed to provide documents to the January 6 committee and refused to appear for a 2021 deposition.

Mr. Bannon had an obligation to appear before the House Select Committee to give testimony and provide documents.

His refusal to do so was deliberate and now a jury has found that he must pay the consequences, Matthew Graves, U.S. Attorney, via NPR.

Following the verdict, Bannon reportedly vowed to appeal, claiming that the legal showdown was far from over.

Bannon faces monetary fines and potential jail time when he is sentenced on October 21