TV’s Highest-Paid Stars’ Salaries Revealed

'Variety' recently revealed how much money television's biggest stars are making.

Here are some of the top earners.

Jason Sudeikis - 'Ted Lasso', $1 million per episode.

Paul Rudd and Will Ferrell - 'The Shrink Next Door', $1 million per episode.

Michael Keaton - 'Dopesick', $1 million per episode .

Sylvester Stallone, Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren are each expected to bring home $1 million per episode for their roles in the upcoming series 'Tulsa King' and '1923.'.

Elisabeth Moss - 'Shining Girls', $1.1 million per episode.

Mahershala Ali - 'The Plot', $1.3 million per episode.

Kevin Costner - 'Yellowstone', $1.3 million per episode.

We're seeing more million-dollar paydays, partly, because it's a nice round number, and also these days episodes are normally about eight to 10 for a series, which allows big stars, A-list stars, who don't wanna be bogged down with doing an entire 22-episode season of television to actually come and do some television, Michael Schneider, 'Variety' TV Editor, via 'ET'.

So, when they're doing eight to 10 episodes, that’s sort of roughly the equivalent of doing a movie, Michael Schneider, 'Variety' TV Editor, via 'ET'