Coming Crash: Blackrock Ready to Buy Up Real Estate- Bannon Found Guilty of Contempt 7/22/22

In this week's Headline News: Former White House adviser Stephen K.

Bannon was found guilty Friday in federal court in Washington, DC, on both counts of contempt of Congress, after the jury deliberated for about three hours.

Bannon’s defense team, anticipating a possible guilty verdict, had said earlier in the week that they intended to appeal, given that Judge Carl Nichols barred many defenses, including legal challenges to the validity of the subpoenas of the January 6th committee, which he was accused of defying.

Myth Busted: Trump Ordered Officials To 'Make Sure' J6 Was 'Safe Event