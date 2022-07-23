Biden Has Covid and White House Theater

On today’s Dr. Jane Ruby Show, Dr Jane uncovers the ploy behind Joe Biden’s purported Covid scam infection and how the White House is playing out this Marxist takeover all in preparation for the digital passport gleefully introduced by EU president Ursula von der Leyen and in the 2nd segment Dr. Jane reviews all of UK physician Dr. Van Welbergen’s unjabbed blood slides; the show wraps with a discussion on medical prepping for supply chain disruptions, grid manipulation and other communist shenanigans.

