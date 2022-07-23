Could we treat Alzheimer's with light and sound? | Li-Huei Tsai

What if we could use brain waves to treat Alzheimer's?

Professor and neuroscientist Li-Huei Tsai details a promising new approach to artificially stimulate gamma brain waves using light and sound therapy, to increase connectivity and synchrony and delay the onset of this deadly disease.

This non-invasive therapy has already been shown to work in mice -- now it's on to human clinical trials, with the potential to usher in a brighter future for everyone.

(Followed by a Q&A with head of TED Chris Anderson)