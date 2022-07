WB: ₹20 crore cash seized by ED from Partha Chatterjee's aide Arpita Mukherjee | Oneindia News*News

The ED carried out simultaneous raids at the houses of around a dozen people, including Partha Chatterjee, his aide Arpita Mukherjee and minister Paresh Adhikari in connection with its investigation into the teacher recruitment scam in West Bengal and seized around ₹20 crores in cash.

#ParthaChatterjee #ED #WestBengal #SuvenduAdhikari