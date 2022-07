CJI calls TV media trials, labels them as 'ill-informed kangaroo courts' | Oneindia news *News

NV Ramana, the Chief Justice of India, slammed and lashed out at the electronic media on Saturday and said it is doing a disservice to democracy by running "agenda-driven" debates".

The CJI came down heavily on the media and added that the media is running kangaroo courts and at times decide even those issues which even experienced judges find difficult to decide.

