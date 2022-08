New Delhi gangrape: Woman gangraped at railway station, all arrested | Oneindia news *News

In a yet another horrific and shocking incident that took place in the capital, a 30-year-old woman was gang-raped by two railway employees in a train lighting hut on Thursday night.

According to the reports, two other employees guarded the room at New Delhi railway station which is meant for railway electrical maintenance staff.

All the four accused were reportedly arrested on Saturday.

#NewDelhi #Gangrape #NewDelhiStation