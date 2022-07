Dover: Backlog decreases as French border officers turn up

Doug Bannister, Port of Dover CEO, says the backlog is beginning to decrease after the French immigration officers turned up in bigger numbers to process check-ins.

He adds that there are still delays, but work is underway to get every one on their way as fast as possible.

Report by Czubalam.

