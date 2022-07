'Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain' fame Deepesh Bhan passes away at 41 | Oneindia news *News

Actor Deepesh Bhan who rose to fame for playing Malkhan in the popular sitcom 'Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain' passed away on Saturday.

The actor was just 41 and his death has shocked the industry and his fans as well.

Deepesh is said to have collapsed early in the morning while playing cricket.

He is survived by his wife and one-year-old kid.

