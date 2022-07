Truss calls on French authorities to resolve border chaos

Liz Truss says that France is to blame for the travel chaos in Dover.

The leadership candidate adds that the situation "has been caused by a lack of resource at the border" and calls on the French authorities need to address the issue.

Report by Czubalam.

