Truss responds to claims she would cause inflation to spiral

Liz Truss responds to claims that her policies would cause spiraling inflation by saying she would "help people with the cost of living, but also drive growth in the economy".

The leadership candidate believes that this approach would "lead to higher tax tax revenues" and lower the national debt.

Report by Czubalam.

