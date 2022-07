Neeraj Chopra wins silver for India at the World Athletics Championship | Oneindia News *News

Neeraj Chopra becomes the 2nd Indian and the first athlete to secure a medal for India in javelin's throw at the World Athletics Championship ending a 19-year-long wait.

Chopra bagged a silver medal after throwing the spear at a distance of 88.13 meters on his 4th attempt.

