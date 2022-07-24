Covid-19 Update: India reports 20,279 fresh cases in last 24 hours | Oneindia News *News
India on Sunday reported 20,279 fresh cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the number of active cases in the country to 1,52,200.

