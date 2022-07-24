Neeraj Chopra reacts to winning silver medal at the World Athletic Championship | Oneindia News*News

Neeraj Chopra talks to the media after winning the silver medal at World Athletic Championship and says proud of winning the medal for India.
#NeerajChopra #NeerajwinsSilver #WorldChampionship
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on winning the silver medal at the world athletics..
Neeraj Chopra becomes the 2nd Indian and the first athlete to secure a medal for India in javelin's throw at the World Athletics..