Smriti Irani denies daughter's involvement in illegal Goa bar case| Oneindia news

BJP leader Smriti Irani came down heavily on the Congress and hit back at the party's claims that her 18-year-old daughter Zoish runs an illegal bar in Goa.

Outrightly denying all the allegations, the BJP leader said that Congress had "publicly mutilated" her daughter's character and added that she would see then in the court.

