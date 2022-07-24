2nd Corinthians Chapter 1 “Defending Your Faith”

When you are a committed follower of Christ, you come across plenty of situations in which you need to defend your faith.

Continuing our study in 2nd Corinthians, Pastor Tim teaches a message from Chapter 1 entitled “Defending Your Faith” that shows the importance of being very purposeful in the message you communicate to others.

Your message to the world…1) should be simple & Biblical, 2) should be direct & have no hidden agenda, 3) should reflect the weightiness of your character, 4) should reflect the weightiness of God’s character, and 5) should invite others to join you in ministry.

We hope this message encourages you to defend your faith well at every opportunity!