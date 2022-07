Sunak: I will do what it takes to solve illegal immigration

Tory leadership candidate Rishi Sunak says he will “grip the problem” of illegal migration and he is “prepared to do whatever it takes” during a campaign visit to Congleton in Cheshire on Sunday.

Report by Blairm.

