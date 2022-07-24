Wildfires Europe: Greece, Tenerife, and Czech Republic battle new and ongoing blazes

Several major fires are burning across Greece where the heatwave, which started on Saturday, 23 July, has increased the danger of new ones.
Meanwhile, a fire in Tenerife has burnt almost 2,500 hectares.
Several major fires are burning across Greece where the heatwave, which started on Saturday, 23 July, has increased the danger of new ones.
Meanwhile, a fire in Tenerife has burnt almost 2,500 hectares.
Several major fires are burning across Greece where the heatwave, which started on Saturday, 23 July, has increased the danger of..