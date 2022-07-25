Don McLean on His New Children's Book Based off His Iconic Hit 'American Pie'

Iconic folk rocker Don McLean shot to the top with the anthem 'American Pie' in 1972.

In 2003, "American Pie" was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame.

2022 marks the 50th anniversary of the song landing at the #1 spot on the Billboard chart.

The legendary songwriter stopped by the LifeMinute studios for the first time since 2018 to talk about the 50th anniversary of the mega-hit and a corresponding children's book Don McLean's American Pie: A Fable .

We also chatted about a future American Pie musical and movie and how Taylor Swift recently broke his 49-year record of being the longest single to top the Billboard chart.

This is a LifeMinute with Don McLean.