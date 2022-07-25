Aston Martin Green Pea Preview

Ahead of Sunday’s Grand Prix, four-time F1® world champion Sebastian Vettel will get the chance to pilot TT1 – affectionately nicknamed ‘Green Pea’ – around Circuit Paul Ricard, 100 years on from the storied car taking to the road circuit of Strasbourg for a 60-lap, 800 km race as one of two Aston Martin entries.

The cars were built by founder Lionel Martin following a commission by wealthy young motor racing driver and pioneer Count Louis Zborowski, who invested £10,000 in their construction and the development of an entirely new 16-valve twin overhead cam four-cylinder race engine.

TT1 and TT2 were originally intended for the 1922 Isle of Man TT (Tourist Trophy) event, but a delay saw them instead make the marque’s international racing debut at the French Grand Prix on the 15 July 1922, with Zborowski piloting TT1.

He later went on to design ‘Chitty Bang Bang’ the car which inspired the book, film, and stage musical Chitty-Chitty-Bang-Bang.