Purvanchal Expressway bus accident: 8 dead as two private buses collide in UP | Oneindia news

In a tragic accident that took place on Monday morning, two private buses collided with each other on Uttar Pradesh's Purvanchal expressway leaving 8 dead and several others injured.

According to reports, the two private double-decker buses collided near Narayan Pur village under Loni Katra police station area.

#PurvanchalExpressway #UP #Accident