AAP MP Sanjay Singh Singh shares edited video of PM Modi, Twitter flags it down | Oneindia News*News

The video of Prime Minister Modi allegedly ignoring the outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind at a function held at the central hall of the Parliament has been flagged as out of context by Twitter.

The edited video shared by AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Twitter has been retweeted over 3,000 times as of Monday morning.

#ModiFakeVideo #AAP #SanjaySingh