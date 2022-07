Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal get death threats; Mumbai police register case | Oneindia News*News

According to reports, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal received threats to their lives from an person identified as Manvinder Singh.

The Mumbai Police has informed that a case has been registered against the person.

