Mumbai Police probe death threats to actress Katrina Kaif

The Mumbai Police have registered a complaint by Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal against a person who has allegedly threatened his British-wife, actress Katrina Kaif.
According to reports, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal received threats to their lives from an person identified as Manvinder Singh...