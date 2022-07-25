Jason Momoa in crash

'Aquaman' star Jason Momoa has reportedly escaped without injury after his car was involved in a collision with a motorcycle in California over the weekend (23.07.22-24.07.22).
Sources spilled the rider edged into Jason Momoa's lane while taking the curve and made contact with the actor's car.