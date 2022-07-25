Neighbours finale teaser trailer

Channel 5 has released a teaser trailer for the final episode of Neighbours which airs in the UK on Friday July 29 at 9pm.
Credit: Channel 5.
Channel 5 has released a teaser trailer for the final episode of Neighbours which airs in the UK on Friday July 29 at 9pm.
Credit: Channel 5.
In the first full trailer for the final episodes of 'Stranger Things,' Kate Bush‘s 1985 single-turned-2022-smash-hit gets a..
Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan are reunited as their famous Neighbours characters in a teaser trailer released ahead of the..