Cricket Scotland 'institutionally racist', report finds

Cricket Scotland has failed 29 out of 31 indicators of institutional racism, a report by consultancy firm Plan4Sport has revealed.

The firm's managing director, Louise Tideswell, said: "The review would conclude that the processes, attitudes and behaviours of Cricket Scotland meet the Macpherson definition of institutional racism." Report by Lewisl.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn