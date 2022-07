7-25-22 15 Minutes -- The Looming Health Crisis

Two years ago at this time, Operation Warp Speed was in full effect.

It wasn't the mass production of the mRNA doses that were being fast tracked, but the roadblocks and regulations that were being zipped through in order to pay for, order and distribute, hundreds of millions of doses domestically and billions worldwide.

Now, the results of this unprecedented, global effort are in and they aren't pretty.