Watch a Bizarre Press Conference Where Biden Is Treated Like a Child | Direct Message | Rubin Report

Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” talks about the fallout from Joe Biden’s COVID diagnosis; Ashish Jha appearing to treat Biden like a 4 year-old, while Karine Jean-Pierre can’t stop being impressed with the amazing work that Biden has done; Dr. Fauci’s inability to justify mask and vaccine mandates after Fox News’ Bret Baier confronts him with a simple question; the New York Times’ Mara Gay peddling more conspiracies about conservatives on MSNBC; Pete Buttigieg’s inability to understand why more people aren’t buying EVs; Janet Yellen predicting a recession; Kamala Harris’ telling the biggest lie yet about the parental rights in education or “don’t say gay” bill; Ron DeSantis getting some wins against gender ideology and woke math; and Jordan Peterson getting a surprising response to his brutal criticism of gender reassignment surgery for minors being thought of as transgender health care.