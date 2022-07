Myanmar Junta Executes Four Pro-Democracy Activists | OneIndia News *News

Myanmar’s junta has executed four pro-democracy activists, including an ally of the ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

This is the first time in decades that capital punishment has been carried out in the country, sending shockwaves across the globe.

