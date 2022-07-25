NASA's Satellite Images Show Lake Mead's Dramatic Loss of Water

New photos recently released by NASA show the shocking loss of water in Lake Mead in 2022 when compared to 2000.

‘Continuing a 22-year downward trend, water levels in Lake Mead stand at their lowest since April 1937, when the reservoir was still being filled for the first time.

As of July 18, 2022, Lake Mead was filled to just 27 percent of capacity,’ the agency said in a statement.

