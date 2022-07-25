Sydney McLaughlin Breaks Her Own World Record to Take Gold at the World Athletics Championships

American runner Sydney McLaughlin broke her own 400M hurdles world record to take gold on Friday night at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon.
American runner Sydney McLaughlin broke her own 400M hurdles world record to take gold on Friday night at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon.
American Sydney McLaughlin has shattered her own 400m hurdles world record at the world athletics championships, leaving fans lost..
American runner Sydney McLaughlin broke her own 400-meter hurdles world record to take gold on Friday night at the World Athletics..