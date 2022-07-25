Lizzo’s ‘About Damn Time’ Hits No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100 | Billboard News

Lizzo‘s “About Damn Time” clocks in at No.
1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, rising from No.
2.
The track becomes Lizzo’s second Hot 100 leader, after “Truth Hurts” dominated for seven weeks beginning in September 2019.
